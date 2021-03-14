About this show

WORLD PREMIERE

Hershey Felder stars as Puccini.

In the tradition of the "one man composer shows" adding operatic voices when called for, Puccini is the story of the great composer's deliciously scandalous life, his female characters, and how the real women in his life affected the women he created onstage. Filmed live on location in the places where these events and these compositions and premieres actually took place, Puccini will include music from La Bohème, Tosca, Turandot and more.

Purchase includes the live stream and a week of ON DEMAND viewing access to the recording of the live stream (through 3/21).