About this show

What exactly is discovered in an old speckled-bound notebook left behind by a brilliant mathematician? Follow Catherine, a loving daughter, as she battles for the truth in a mysterious mathematical Proof. Her father Robert, a man who made major contributions to the world of math, has left nothing but questions in his wake. Be swept in as family secrets begin to unfold and surround you in this Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about love, family, and reconciliation.