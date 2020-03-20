About this show

Brothers Bob and Jack haven't seen each other for 15 years when they find themselves face to face in the kitchen of their now-decrepit childhood home. Bob is hollowed out by years of desperate circumstances, and clings to his few positive childhood memories to try and survive the horror his life has become. Jack is fleeing the perfect life he built out of fear and self-loathing over what he left in his past.

On an Average Day is a gripping, occasionally humorous look at family, our past, the power of forgiveness, and the dignity of carrying on.