About this show

In More Guns! A Musical Comedy About the NRA, the National Rifle Association is here to save the day — through song and dance! Praise the lord and NRA men! Ron Barkley (Andrew Pifko) is the head lobbyist for the NRA, and his life is tough — his daughter (Marnina Schon) is a liberal socialist with a penchant for protests and granola boyfriends (Philip Labes), he can't please his powerhouse boss (Caroline Thrasher), and for some reason, the entire country is up in arms about gun control. But when Ron prays to God for divine intervention, he receives a magical gun that turns people — into guns. Because after all, if you've got problems, the solution is always More Guns! With songs like "Semi-Automatically", "Everybody Do the Lobby," and "Liberal Love," More Guns is a satire of the NRA, the "woke" left, and all those boring moderates in between. This is a show for the whole family, and by whole family we mean adults only (strong language usually for 14+).