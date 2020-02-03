About this show

Following a sold-out performance in 2019, cast members from the San Francisco company of Hamilton return to Feinstein's with two concerts celebrating Black History Month.

Coordinated by Hamilton cast member Christopher Young, For the Culture: The Music of Black Performance invites audiences to an electrifying evening that celebrates the music of the African-American songbook. From the music of our past to the songs of today, from gospel to pop, from Broadway to opera — these are the songs that have inspired these talented performers to become their own unique artist.

Performed on two separate evenings, on Mondays February 3 and 17, each concert will feature a different set of cast members (to be announced at a later date).