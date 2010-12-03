About this show

World-renowned magician Ivan Amodei stars in his critically acclaimed Intimate Illusions show at the famed Beverly Wilshire at the most glamourous address in the world Rodeo Drive and Wilshire Blvd.

A celebrity favorite, Ivan has entertained in luxury venues throughout the world. Expert sleight of hand, original and mind bending illusions all while accompanied by a concert cellist that scores the show with great classics. BroadwayWorld calls his hit show "Spectacular' " and the L.A. Times named it a "Top Pick."

Here's what you will experience:

• Witness Ivan Amodei recreate the famous story of William Tell with a surgically sharp darts and a unsuspecting volunteer from the audience • Ivan will disclose Houdini's biggest kept secret • Watch him unleash the power of the mind of a mega-savant

• A World Class magic show for only 60 guests • Set at the famed Beverly Wilshire in Ivan's private luxury suite • Décor styled after a Ralph Lauren Madison Ave Apartment • A concert cellist accompanying Ivan like the score to a great movie • Hear the music of Vivaldi, Bach, Mission Impossible, James Bond, The Pink Panther and other famous classics played live

Don't miss Ivan's witty humor and interactive style that leaves audiences wanting more!