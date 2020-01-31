About this show

From stage to screen, Franc D'Ambrosio has entertained audiences around the world. Best known for his record-breaking run as the title character in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, seen by over five million theatergoers, Franc has appeared on film (The Godfather: Part III) and concert stages around the world.

With a decades-spanning career that has included Grammy and Emmy nominations, the Cannes Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as a United States Congressional Certificate of Special Recognition for his outstanding contributions to the arts, Mr. D'Ambrosio will be knighted this February by the Italian government with the title Il Cavaliere dell' Ordine della Stella della Solidarieta Italiana (The Knight of the Order of the Star of Italian Solidarity) — the highest honor the Italian government can bestow on a foreigner.

Franc returns to San Francisco's most intimate nightclub to perform an evening of Broadway's best.