The Bay Area's favorite Clown Prince of Fools, Unique Derique, returns to The Marsh Berkeley for his annual holiday show offering brand-new, mindfully comedic mishaps for all ages with Fool La La: Once Upon a Mind. Audiences are invited to dive into the imagination of Unique Derique as he embarks on a whimsical adventure of mindfoolness through the wacky lens of clown logic. Packed with his trademark circus-inspired tricks, Fool La La: Once Upon a Mind sends Unique Derique on a joyful journey where the past and the future collide in delightfully absurd ways. After the show, Unique Derique invites audiences to join in a free 20-minute juggling and hambone workshop for the whole family.