About this show

Return to the glory of 1960s Las Vegas when a trio of friends, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. teamed up to play and perform together and take the world by storm. Sebastian Anzaldo (Frank Sinatra), Andy DiMino (Dean Martin), and Lambus Dean (Sammy Davis Jr.) bring to life the iconic songs, great laughs, and the spirit of those legendary performers. Get serenaded by Sinatra faves like "Come Fly With Me" and "My Way," Dino's great songs like "Volare" and "Everybody Loves Somebody," and Sammy Davis Jr. singing "Mr. Bojangles" and "The Candy Man." Come and see why, generations later, the legendary Rat Pack continues to be a major influence, even today.