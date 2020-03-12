About this show

For one night only, Union Station presents Clock Tower Comedy, a free evening of improv and stand-up hosted by comic Cameron Esposito and featuring a free live performance of Shamilton by acclaimed comedy ensemble Baby Wants Candy.

Shamilton is an ad-libbed, exhilarating hip-hop musical, inspired from audience suggestions. The New York Times called Shamilton "one of the top 5 comedy shows to catch." Like Hamilton but funnier…with the same level of hip-hop energy, incredible songs, stunning choreography, and powerhouse singing...except all made up on the spot. Previous audience-inspired performances of Shamilton include Genghis Khan; Jane Austen; and, of course, Kim Kardashian.

Named a "comic to watch" by the New York Times, Variety, The Guardian, and LA Weekly, Cameron Esposito will bring her unique brand of comedy to the station for one night only. In addition to her work as a nationally touring headliner, Cameron has appeared on NBC, CBS, Comedy Central, TBS, IFC, E!, Cartoon Network, and HBO Canada.