About this show

For that special mix of naughty and nice, Big Red and the Boys presents a nontraditional evening of songs, stories, and spirits starring Meghan "Big Red" Murphy, John Francisco, Patrick Andrews, TJ Chernick, and Nick Davio. Big Red and the Boys, already an annual tradition for city dwellers looking to escape the typical holiday drudgery, are expanding their offerings with shows in Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York, and now the West Coast! Brassy Big Red opens her living room to you, sharing holiday stories and humor, toasting the New Year and serenading the audience with song stylings from Irving Berlin standards to original works to some funked-up Destiny's Child. Grab a friend, grab a drink, and sing along to what is sure to become your new home for the holidays!