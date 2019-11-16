About this show

"A must-see! Never a dull moment! For fun, frolic and fantasy, All Join In is the perfect ticket!" — Tolucan Times

A sing-the-songs interactive musical where audiences get to help save the fairy-tale world as they follow the real-life adventures of Cinderella, Beauty, Alice, Little Red, Aladdin, Dorothy, and a host of other beloved characters. Audience members all "join in," singing along to fun and festive songs as they are introduced to a variety of musical styles. Commissioned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Santa Monica Playhouse Family Theatre Musical Matinee series.

Photo ops with the actors after the show, and every child receives a complimentary Theatre Games Activity Booklet with fun acting games to play at a party, on a rainy day, or with family and friends.

All Join In: A Sing-a-Long Musical With Cinderella and Her Storybook Friends — the acclaimed Rudie-DeCarlo musical ushers in 50 years of family theater for kids 2 to 102!