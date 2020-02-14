About this show

One dark and stormy night, the eccentric Mrs. Whatsit arrives at the home of Meg Murry, a young teen who doesn't fit in at her New England high school. Meg's scientist father vanished over two years ago, under mysterious circumstances. Aided by Mrs. Whatsit and her friends, Meg, her gifted brother Charles Wallace, and her friend Calvin are transported through time and space on a mission to rescue their father from the evil forces that hold him prisoner on another planet. John Glore's delightful, wildly theatrical adaptation brings Madeleine L'Engle's acclaimed story magically to life.