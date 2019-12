About this show

Brad Handshy, who created our sellout Broadway by the Decade series, brings you a special concert to mark Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday in 2020 with a collection of show-stopping tunes – by other songwriters – that Sondheim either admires or considers his favorites. Material was compiled from a list that Sondheim gave to the New York Times that he titled "Songs I Wish I'd Written (at least in part.") This event will feature many of your favorite SBMT and Broadway by the Decade singers!