Marcus Gardley's King Lear, Starring Keith David, Available From Play On Podcasts

The Play On Podcasts Series today has released Marcus Gardley's modern adaptation of Shakespeare's King Lear. Presented by Next Chapter Podcasts in partnership with Play On Shakespeare, the audio production is directed by Eric Ting and stars Tony nominee Keith David (Jelly's Last Jam) in the title role.

"Translating King Lear was a dream project," says Gardley. "Being able to have this podcast and share it with the world is a phenomenal way of sharing this timeless story to new and familiar audiences...What's great about Shakespeare's text as a podcast is you can literally give your brain candy by just sitting down and listening to these characters grapple with huge ideas. In this world, people are literally aching for peace – peace of mind, peace from worry – these podcasts are great medicine."

Gardley's King Lear will also be presented onstage this fall at California Shakespeare Theater in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Play On Shakespeare is a non-profit company promoting and creating contemporary modern translations of Shakespeare's plays. Since its inception in 2015, Play On has commissioned dozens of contemporary playwrights and translators to translate 39 Shakespeare plays into modern English, with a majority of the commissions being helmed by BIPOC and womxn playwrights.

To listen to Play On Podcasts' King Lear, click here.