Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli to Star in Pretty Woman Tour

Tony nominee Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida) will join Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys, Wicked) in the national tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical. The tour begins performance on October 9 at the Providence Performing Arts Center, with further stops planned in Cincinnati, Detroit, St. Louis, and Buffalo. Click here for a complete list of tour dates.

Based on the popular 1990 rom-com starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, Pretty Woman is about a wealthy corporate raider who falls in love with a Hollywood Boulevard prostitute. It features a book by original screenwriter J.F. Lawton and film director Garry Marshall, a score by Jim Vallance and Bryan Adams, and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell. It opened on Broadway in the summer of 2018, it ran for a little over a year at the Nederlander Theatre.

Pascal will play Edward Lewis, a role he previously performed on Broadway. Valli (who is the granddaughter of Jersey Boys subject Frankie Valli) will play Vivian Ward.

Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.