Disney Centennial Exhibition in the Works for 2023 Debut

The Walt Disney Company and SC Exhibitions will team up to create a Disney Centennial exhibition, launching in February 2023 at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

The exhibit will feature galleries with hundreds of artifacts and an immersive environment of sight and sound spanning 15,000 square feet, showcasing stories and characters from the Walt Disney Company's last century. Artifacts will include props, costumes, art, memorabilia, and more, much of which has never been seen outside of the archives and "Disney vault."

The exhibition will be the third collaboration between SC Exhibitions and Studio TK, a Berlin-based collective of architects, visual artists, and experts of entertainment technology who specialize in aiding the creation of brand exhibitions. A second, parallel staging for territories outside the US set to have its premiere the in March 2023.

The Walt Disney Company was originally founded in October 1923, by brothers Walt and Roy Disney as the "Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio."