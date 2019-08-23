Anthony Rapp to Perform at Bucks County Playhouse

It has been announced that Anthony Rapp, best known for starring as Mark in Rent on stage and screen, will present a solo show at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, September 21, at 8pm.

An Intimate Evening with Anthony Rapp is described as follows: "In concert, Rapp visits some of his Rent hits as well as original material and songs that he connects with, including his Rent audition song. He has performed his music in clubs and colleges throughout the country."

Rapp is best known for originating the role of Mark Cohen in Jonathan Larson's Rent; he has since reprised the role for both the Christopher Columbus film and in the musical's national tour.