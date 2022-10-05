Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces Casting for 38th Marathon of One-Act Plays

Ensemble Studio Theatre has announced complete casting for the 38th Marathon of One-Act Plays, which will be fully comprised of work from artists who identify as Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BIPOC). Ten of the plays will be split into two series, with Series A beginning October 16 and Series B beginning October 23. An eleventh play, Vera Starbard's Yan Tután, will be streamed October 23 to November 13 in collaboration with Perseverance Theatre in Alaska. The 38th Marathon of One-Act Plays will end November 13.

Co-Artistic Directors Mike Lew (Teenage Dick) and Colette Robert (Behind the Sheet) have curated the event.

Series A will include the following plays: Still... by Harron Atkins (directed by Cameron Knight), Intro To by Vivian J.O. Barnes (directed by Keenan Tyler Oliphant), Prospect Avenue or The Miseducation of Juni Rodriguez written and directed by Dominic Colón, Los Complicados by Cusi Cram (directed by Rebecca Martinez), and Younger Battles the Possible Ghost by Shannon Tyo (directed by nicHi douglas).

The cast for Series A features Catalina Chang, Brenda Crawley, José Espinosa, Daniela Gonzalez y Perez, Ethan Joseph, Denise Manning, Marcus Naylor, Ashley Marie Ortiz (amo), Roudlerson Calvin Pierre, Cristina Pitter, Justin Rodriguez, Deandre Sevon, Mark Vaughn, Ed Ventura, Eric R. Williams, Jo Yang, and the voice of William Jackson Harper.

Series B will include [email protected] Grls (pt1) by Bleu Beckford-Burrell (directed by Elizabeth Van Dyke), Brass Knuckles by Yussef El Guindi (directed by Sivan Battat), Prepared by Keiko Green (directed by Jess McLeod), Breath of Life: A choreoplay of Black Love by Goldie E. Patrick (directed by Jonathan McCrory), and blooms by a.k. payne (directed by Chika Ike).

The cast for Series B features Biko, Ashley Bufkin, David Cork, Sydney Lolita Cusic, Will Dagger, Alisha Espinosa, Fernando Gonzalez, Sarah Nina Hayon, Kai Heath, Kendyl Ito, Margaret Odette, and Monique Robinson.

The cast of Yan Tután features Chloey Kiawk Shaa Cavanaugh, Davina Cole, Ernestine Hayes, Jared Olin, Alfie "Shiggoap" Price, Jamiann S'eiltin, Andrew Tripp, Xáalnook Erin Tripp.

Click here to learn more about the individual plays.