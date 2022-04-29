World Premieres From Steph Del Rosso and Johnny G. Lloyd in Second Stage Uptown Series

Second Stage Theater is returning to its Upper West Side home at the McGinn/Cazale Theater with two world premieres in the upcoming 2022 summer season.

Steph Del Rosso's 53% Of will begin previews on June 14 ahead of an official opening on June 28. The title refers to the 53 percent of white women who voted for Donald Trump. According to a press description, "The president is coming to town, and the good ladies of Bethlehem, PA are beside themselves planning to give him a hero's welcome; later, their husbands drink and posture during his swearing in. And in Brooklyn, a group of 20-something white women gather to plan . . . a revolution? Or is it a ritual to absolve their own guilt? 53% Of shines a spotlight on the status quo and shakes up our perceived notions of who calls themselves good and who pleads ignorance." Tiffany Nichole Greene directs the production, which will run through July 10.

Johnny G. Lloyd's Patience follows, beginning previews August 2 ahead of an official opening on August 16. According to a press description, "Daniel plays solitaire. Professionally. He's very good – some would say the best. But he is ready to retire and settle into that perfect new house with his husband-to-be, Jordan. He's just got to hold it together through one final, career-defining match. A sports-inspired fantasia, Patience is a meditation on black excellence, next chapters, and playing a very long game alone." Zhailon Levingston directs the production, which runs through August 28.

Casting for both productions will be announced at a later date.