Vineyard Theatre Announces Daryl Roth-Paula Vogel Playwriting Commission

The Vineyard Theatre has launched the Roth-Vogel New Play Commission, in partnership with Tony-winning producer Daryl Roth and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel.

The Roth-Vogel Commission will be awarded annually to a mid- or late-career playwright, to provide time, support, and inspiration for a new play they have wished but not yet dared to write. The award seeks to recognize artists whose voices are important to hear in our changing world, and who will be able to attempt something with the award that they may not have otherwise. The first recipient will be announced this summer.

Forced to cancel its gala and the remainder of its 2019-2020 season due to the pandemic, the Vineyard is also launching the Campaign for Right Now. The Vineyard has made a commitment to paying staff and artists' salaries and health benefits during this closure, and to continuing to develop new work with its artists and students in online rehearsal rooms. This ambitious campaign will allow the company to meet these current challenges, and has a goal of reaching $100,000 by May 15, which will be matched dollar-for-dollar by generous lead donors.

If the goal is met, [title of show] stars Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, and Jeff Bowen will reunite for an online concert on May 30 for all those who contributed $25 or more.

