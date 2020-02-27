The Unsinkable Molly Brown Is One of Our Top Picks This Week

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Blues for an Alabama Sky

Sheldon Woodley, Jasminn Johnson, John-Andrew Morrison, Khiry Walker, and Alfie Fuller star in Blues for an Alabama Sky.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"...[W]ith its finely drawn characters and a plot that simmers steadily till it explodes like a dream deferred, Blues for an Alabama Sky is one of the most satisfying dramas onstage in New York right now." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

Cambodian Rock Band

Joe Ngo, Abraham Kim, Courtney Reed, Jane Lui, and Moses Villarama star in Cambodian Rock Band.

(© Joan Marcus)

"This is a big-hearted, life-affirming look at a terrible tragedy that ends with a high-spirited rock concert. Cambodian Rock Band shows us how music has the power to save our souls when all hope seems lost." Read David Gordon's full review here.

Dana H.

Deirdre O'Connell stars in Dana H.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"Lucas Hnath's heart-pounding Dana H. [is] now making its New York debut at the Vineyard Theatre. ...Les Waters's slow-boil production...instills terror in the most modest ways. ... It seems as though Dana herself is still piecing together everything she saw during her captivity, and what it meant. Even talking about it two decades later feels risky, like welcoming a stranger into one's home. That makes Dana H. one of the scariest shows of the season...." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Beth Malone and the cast of The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"The version of The Unsinkable Molly Brown now playing with Transport Group at the Abrons Arts Center represents a gut renovation of that old musical, keeping all that is charming about it, while making it more inhabitable for modern performers and audiences. ... [Director Kathleen] Marshall has staged a production that is as visually impressive as it is musically, emotionally, and intellectually stimulating. ... Musicals like this are few and far between, and finding one off-Broadway is like striking gold. Don't miss the rush!" Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

We're Gonna Die

Janelle McDermoth stars in We're Gonna Die.

(© Joan Marcus)

"What I love most about We're Gonna Die (beyond the 55-minute running time) is how unpretentiously Lee transmits these huge, lofty ideas about the one thing we all have in common. ... This isn't a big philosophical conversation about death: It's blunt and down-to-earth, preposterously funny, and with great songs..." Read David Gordon's full review here.

