Toni Stone Opens Off-Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company opened its production of from Lydia R. Diamond's Toni Stone at the Laura Pels Theatre on June 20.

April Matthis stars in Toni Stone.

(© Tricia Baron)

Directed by Pam MacKinnon, the company is headed by April Matthis in the title role, alongside Eric Berryman, Harvy Blanks, Phillip James Brannon, Daniel J. Bryant, Jonathan Burke, Toney Goins, Kenn E. Head, and Ezra Knight.

Director Pam MacKinnon, choreographer Camille A. Brown, and playwright Lydia R. Diamond.

(© Tricia Baron)

The creative team includes Camille A. Brown (choreography), Riccardo Hernandez (sets), Allen Lee Hughes (lights), Dede Ayite (costumes), and Daniel Baker and Aaron Meicht (original music and sound design).

Male cast members Harvy Blanks, Kenn E. Head, Ezra Knight, Daniel J. Bryant, Jonathan Burke, Toney Goins, Phillip James Brannon, and Eric Berryman.

(© Tricia Baron)

Diamond's play is described as follows: "Toni Stone is an encyclopedia of baseball stats. She's got a great arm. And she doesn't understand why she can't play with the boys. Stone knocks it out of the park as the first woman to go pro in the Negro Leagues. Featuring a bullpen of players crossing age, race, and gender to portray all supporting roles, Toni Stone is a vibrant new play about staying in the game, playing hard, playing smart, and playing your own way."