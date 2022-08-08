The Tank Announces Three Fall World Premieres

The Tank has announced three world-premiere productions set to open this fall.

The season will open with Body Through Which the Dream Flows (September 22-October 15), a dance/theater/gymnastics piece by Soomi Kim and directed by Kim and Meghan Finn. The cast will include Nora Avci, Olivia Caraballoso, Ai Clancy, Soomi Kim, Madison Rodriguez, and Shayna Wilson. The creative team features sound design by Zeke Stewart, with Alexandra Beller as Choreography Consultant, and Sarah Gancher serving as Dramaturg.

Following will be the family-friendly Simon and His Shoes (October 1-30), written by Steph Singer and Laurel Haines and also directed by Meghan Finn. The show features original puppets by The Ladies of Mischief. Puppeteers include Sammy Pignalosa, Layla Khoshnoudi, Sarah Ziegler, Mery Cheung, Julia Darden, and Christina Stone, with vocal performances by Steph Singer, Christian McQueen, and Nadine Wild-Palmer. The creative team includes set design by Christopher and Justin Swader, lighting design by Yang Yu, video design by David Pym, and costumes by Patricia Marjorie.

Rounding out the fall season will be Vatican Falls (October 27-November 20), written by Frank J. Avella, directed by Avella and Carlotta Brentan, and co-produced with High Voltage. Based on factual accounts and events, Vatican Falls probes the conflicting feelings involved in sexual abuse situations, and explores the Catholic Church's complicity through multi-genre, non-linear storytelling, The creative team includes costume design by Shirlee Idzakovich and movement choreography by Christine "Cappy" Dow.