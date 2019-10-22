The Office! A Musical Parody to Close Off-Broadway

The Office! A Musical Parody will close at the Theater Center on January 13 after 16 months and 402 performances. The show began performances September 24, 2018.

In The Office! A Musical Parody, it's a typical morning at Scranton's third-largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. The show is written and produced by Bob and Tobly McSmith with music by Assaf Gleizner, and directed by Donald Garverick.

The current cast includes Sarah Mackenzie Baron, Chase McCall, Noah Jermain, Lilli Babb, Katie Johantgen, Kat Moser, Rita Posillico, Kevin Harris Bruce, Patrick Swailes Caldwell, and Sara Kase.