Tavi Gevinson and More Join Assassins at Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company has announced additional cast members of John Doyle's upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

Adam Chanler-Berat (John Hinckley Jr.), Tavi Gevinson (Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme), and Tootsie Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Samuel Byck) will join the previously announced Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore, Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Tony nominee Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau, Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara, and three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz. Additional casting will be announced as the production approaches.

A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the presidents of the United States. The show will run April-May 2020, in time for Sondheim's 90th birthday festivities.