Alexandra Silber, Steven Skybell, and More Join The Lucky Star at 59E59

Producer Douglas Denoff and 59E59 Theaters have announced the full cast and creative team for the Directors Company's production of The Lucky Star by Karen Hartman. Part of the inaugural VOLT Festival at 59E59, performances will run from April 26-June 12 with an official opening on May 5. Noah Himmelstein directs.

The cast of The Lucky Star will include Skye Alissa Friedman (Kimberly Akimbo) as Genka, Danny Gavigan (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) as Joseph, Nina Hellman (Greater Clements) as Mania, Eva Kaminsky (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Klara/Felicia, Alexa Shae Niziak (Matilda) as Luisa, Alexandra Silber (Indecent) as Dola/Vita, Steven Skybell (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish) as Richard, Sky Smith (The Blacklist) as Craig, Dale Soules (Orange is the New Black) as Berta/Arnold, and Stuart Zagnit (Caroline, Or Change) as Salo/Blaustein.

The production is described as follows; "Like so many great mysteries, it all began in an attic with a dusty old suitcase... The discovery of a stash of over two hundred letters in three languages opens clues to an untold history in The Lucky Star—a gripping true story of resilience and determination, a family torn apart by war, fighting to immigrate, escape and survive. With scenes alternating between past and present, this mesmerizing, uplifting, and at times irreverent drama brings Richard Hollander's book, Every Day Lasts a Year: A Jewish Family's Correspondence from Poland to the stage, restoring a family's uncharted legacy."

The creative team includes scenic design by Daniel Ettinger, costume design by David Burdick, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Elisheba Ittoop, and projection design by Catie Hevner. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper Casting.