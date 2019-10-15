See New Photos From the Public Theater's Production of For Colored Girls...

Photos have been released from the Public Theater's revival of Ntozake Shange's For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf, running through December 1.

Adrienne C. Moore (center) and the company.

(© Joan Marcus)

For Colored Girls... is described as follows: "Filled with passion, humor, and raw honesty, legendary playwright and poet Ntozake Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism."

Ntozake Shange's For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf runs at the Public Theater.

(© Joan Marcus)

The cast includes Sasha Allen (Lady in Blue), Celia Chevalier (Lady in Brown), Danaya Esperanza (Lady in Orange), Jayme Lawson (Lady in Red), Adrienne C. Moore (Lady in Yellow), Okwui Okpokwasili (Lady in Green), Alexandria Wailes (Lady in Purple), and D. Woods (Understudy). Leah C. Gardiner directs the production, with choreography by Camille A. Brown.