Red Bull Theater to Present New Two-Part Adaptation of Paradise Lost

Red Bull Theater has announced it will present a new adaptation of John Milton's epic poem Paradise Lost as a two-part online live presentation.

The first part, The Fall of Lucifer, will premiere live on Monday, April 12, at 7:30pm, the recording of which will be available through Friday, April 16, 7pm, before it disappears. The second part, Eve and Adam, will premiere live on Monday, April 26, at 7:30pm, the recording of which will be available through Friday, April 30, 7pm before it disappears.

Adapted and directed by Michael Barakiva, the production will feature Jason Butler Harner (Bernhardt/Hamlet) as Satan and Saidah Arrika Ekulona (Ruined) as God, along with Stephen Bel Davies, Sheldon Best, Gisela Chípe, Robert Cuccioli, Carol Halstead, Gregory Linington, Daniel José Molina, Sam Morales, Howard Overshown, and Cherie Corinne Rice.

Pay-what-you-can reservations can be made here.