Playwrights Horizons Will No Longer Require Proof of Covid Booster

Playwrights Horizons, the off-Broadway theater dedicated to producing new American plays and musicals, will no longer require proof of a booster shot in order to attend a show. "Based on low infection rates in NYC, we are not requiring proof of a booster shot," the theater announced via Twitter. Proof of "full vaccination" will still be required, and audience members will have to wear face coverings while inside the theater.

In January, during the height of the Omicron surge, Playwrights Horizons became one of the first venues in New York to require artists and audience member to provide proof of a Covid booster shot. That policy was in effect during the entire run of Dave Harris's Tambo & Bones.

The new policy will be in place for the world premiere of Sanaz Toosi's Wish You Were Here.

