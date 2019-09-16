Paddington Bear Is Set to Make His New York Stage Debut

Paddington Bear will make his New York stage debut when the new comedy, Paddington Gets in a Jam begins its 12-week run at Union Square's DR2 on December 13. The production is set to play through March 6.

In Jonathan Rockefeller's Paddington Gets in a Jam, Paddington is at home making his favorite marmalade jam, with the help of the Brown's housekeeper Mrs. Bird, but they run out of sugar. Paddington goes next door to borrow some sugar, where he finds his ever-grumpy neighbor Mr. Curry in a panic, expecting an important visitor. Paddington volunteers to help get the house ready for the visit, but in typical Paddington fashion, his good intentions lead to hysterical chaos.

Paddington's stage debut will feature puppets created by Rockefeller Productions. The company's Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has been seen by more than 1 million people in over 12 countries.

For over 60 years, British-born writer Michael Bond has delighted children and families all over the world with his stories about Paddington. The bear's adventures have been adapted several times for television, including his film debut in 2014.