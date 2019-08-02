Lucas Hnath's Dana H. to Complete Vineyard Theatre's 2019-20 Season

Vineyard Theatre has announced that Lucas Hnath's Dana H. will make its New York premiere in the winter of 2020, thus rounding its 2019-20 season, joining the previously announced Is This a Room by Tina Satter and Tuvalu or, The Saddest Song by Antoinette Nwandu.

Adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham conducted by Steve Cosson, and directed by Les Waters, the production will star Deirdre O'Connell in the title role. Dana H.'s engagement at the Vineyard follows a world premiere at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles earlier this year June and an upcoming run at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago in September.

The play is described as follows: "Dana was a chaplain of a psych ward where she met a charismatic patient, an ex-convict searching for redemption. A harrowing true story, Dana was held captive with her life in this man's hands — trapped in a series of Florida motels, disoriented and terrified — for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son Lucas Hnath...this innovative work shatters the boundaries of the art form and our understanding of good and evil..."