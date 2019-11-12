London Horror Hit The Woman in Black to Come to New York City

The long-running West End horror play The Woman in Black will come to New York City for a run at the McKittrick Hotel's Club Car beginning January 8. Opening night is set for January 23.

Based on Susan Hill's novel, the play is adapted for the stage by Stephen Mallatratt and directed by Robin Herford. Ben Porter and David Acton, two longtime veterans of the West End show, will star in New York City.

This site-specific production of '"The Woman in Black'' will hark back to the show's earliest run more than 30 years ago, when it was staged in the theater bar at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough.

In The Woman in Black, a grieving lawyer believes a curse has been cast over him and his family by the mysterious woman in black. In an attempt to exorcise the spirit, he engages a skeptical young actor to help him tell his story. His plan begins innocently enough, but as the border between reality and fantasy blur, the horror starts.