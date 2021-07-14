Lincoln Center Theater to Stream 2017 Production of The Wolves This Summer

Lincoln Center Theater will stream its 2017 production of Sarah DeLappe's award-winning play The Wolves for free from Thursday, July 22-Sunday, August 15, on Broadway On Demand.

The Wolves follows the members of an indoor youth soccer team who navigate big questions and wage tiny battles from the safety of their suburban stretch circle. The play is described as "a portrait of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for nine American teens who just want to score some goals."

Directed by Lila Neugebauer, the production stars Paola Sanchez Abreu, Mia Barron, Brenna Coates, Jenna Dioguardi, Samia Finnerty, Midori Francis, Lizzy Jutila, Sarah Mezzanotte, Tedra Millan, and Susannah Perkins. The play has sets by Laura Jellinek, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, and sound by Stowe Nelson.

The Wolves was originally produced by the Playwrights Realm in association with New York Stage & Film and Vassar's Powerhouse Theatre season. The play ran at the Duke on 42nd Street in the fall of 2016, earning a slot as a Pulitzer finalist, as well as Obie and Drama Desk Awards.