Lincoln Center Theater to Stream Marco Ramirez's The Royale, Directed by Rachel Chavkin

Lincoln Center Theater will stream its 2016 archival recording of Marco Ramirez's The Royale, directed by Rachel Chavkin, April 22-May 16 for free via Broadway On Demand. Those looking for access can register on the Lincoln Center Theater website.

Ramirez's drama is inspired by the life of Jack Johnson, the first Black heavyweight world champion. The production opened at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on March 7, 2016, with a cast made up of McKinley Belcher III, Khris Davis, Montego Glover, John Lavelle, and Clarke Peters.

Chavkin's creative team includes Nick Vaughn (set), Austin R. Smith (lighting), Dede M. Ayite (costumes), and Matt Hubbs (sound).

Recorded during a performance with the resulting excerpts used for promotional purposes, it was never intended that the production would be shown in its entirety. The newly edited footage of the full performance (filmed and edited by Frank Basile/Fresh Produce Productions NYC) will give viewers the opportunity to revisit or discover this and other Lincoln Center Theater shows, including The Wolves and Marys Seacole.