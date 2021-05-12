Lauren Worsham and Lilli Cooper to Star in Virtual Reimagining of The Wildness

Cast members of the 2016 musical The Wildness will reunite on May 26 at 7pm for a virtual reimagining of the production as part of Ars Nova's Supra series. This one-night-only concert features members of the theatrical indie-pop band Sky-Pony, including Tony nominees Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Lauren Worsham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), and her husband, Kyle Jarrow (SpongeBob SquarePants). They will appear on Zoom alongside David Blasher, Jeff Fernandes, Lindsey Ford, Sharone Sayegh, Jamie Mohamdein, and Kevin Wunderlich.

The Wildness is an annual purging of doubts and fears aidied by the telling of a rock fairy tale about two girls raised to believe they must never venture into the dark woods, and what happens when they do. Part concert and part ritual, the show blends fact and fiction while inviting the audience to participate. In her review of the 2016 Ars Nova production, Hayley Levitt observed, "The Wildness just may be the most delightful cult meeting you'll ever attend."

This updated Zoom production is billed as The (virtual) Wildness, a new event that takes place five years after the events of The Wildness. It will also welcome audience members to participate via Zoom.

For tickets and more information about The (virtual) Wildness, click here.