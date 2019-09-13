Jersey Boys Releases Its Latest Set of Production Photos

Jersey Boys, now running off-Broadway at New World Stages, has released its latest set of production photos, featuring Keith Hines as Nick Massi and C.J. Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio.

C.J. Pawlikowski (Bob Gaudio), Aaron De Jesus (Frankie Valli), Corey Greenan (Tommy DeVito), and Keith Hines (Nick Massi)

(© Joan Marcus)

The musical also currently stars Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, and Corey Greenan as Tommy DeVito, and features Dianna Barger, Stephen Cerf, Amanda Dela Cruz, Andrew Frace, Austin Owen, John Rochette, Paul Sabala, Dru Serkes, Joshua Charles Skurnik, and Olivia Valli.

Keith Hines has stepped into the role of Nick Massi in Jersey Boys, now running at New World Stages.

(© Joan Marcus)

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Working My Way Back To You."

C.J. Pawlikowski stars as Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys at New World Stages.

(© Joan Marcus)

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo. The production includes music supervision, vocal/dance arrangements and incidental music by Ron Melrose, and orchestrations by Steve Orich.