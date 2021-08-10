Irish Rep to Stream Angela's Ashes: The Musical

The musical adaptation of Angela's Ashes, Frank McCourt's bestselling memoir, will make its streaming New York debut with the Irish Repertory Theatre on Thursday, September 9, at 7pm. It will be available on demand here through September 22.

Featuring music and lyrics by Adam Howell (Blonde), a book by Paul Hart (Moon in Eclipse), and direction by Thom Southerland (Mack and Mabel), Angela's Ashes tells the story of McCourt's impoverished childhood in Brooklyn. Son of two Irish immigrants (an alcoholic father and a desperate mother), Frank journeys with his parents on their less-than-triumphant return to Ireland, where culture shock awaits the Brooklyn boy.

The production stars Jacinta Whyte (Titanic) as Angela and Eoin Cannon (The Woman in White) as Frank. It features Elaine Hearty as Nora, Michael Joseph as Quasimodo, Domhnall Herdman as Malachy Jr., Shane McDaid as Billy Heffernan, Marty Maguire as Malachy, Amanda Minihan as Grandma, David O'Meara as Uncle Pat, Mark O'Regan as Mr. Griffin, Norma Sheahan as Mrs. Finucane, Brigid Shine as Theresa Carmody, and Sinead O'Donovan as Ensemble.

Set and costume design are by Francis O'Connor, lighting design by Sinead McKenna, sound design by Jason Fallon, movement direction by Ste Clough, musical supervision by Mike Dixon, musical direction by David Hayes, original orchestrations and arrangements by Colm Ó Foghlú and Joe Csibi, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by David Hayes.