Works by Heather Christian, Liza Birkenmeier Set for New Ars Nova Season

Ars Nova has announced the world-premiere productions of its 2019-20 season.

The season kicks off at Ars Nova at Greenwich House with Liza Birkenmeier's Doctor Ride's American Beach House, a new work that explores sexual politics, power, and repression between three friends on the night before Dr. Sally RIde's launch into space. Katie Brook directs the play, running October 21-November 23.

Heather Christian's Oratorio for Living Things will also run at Greenwich House, under the direction of Lee Sunday Evans. Performed by a 12-member choir, the piece will be presented March-April 2020.

Additionally, Ars Nova will host its 2019 Nova Ball on December 2 at Capitale, with over 70 live events programmed for July 2019-June 2020 at the Ars Nova Hub on 54th Street.