Full Casting Set for The Wrong Man, Starring Joshua Henry

Complete casting has been announced for the MCC Theater world premiere of Ross Golan's The Wrong Man, starring Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez.

This trio of performers will be joined by Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Malik Kitchen, Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens, Kyle Robinson, Debbie Christine Tjong, and Julius Williams. The Wrong Man begins performances September 18 with opening night set for October 7 at the Robert W. Willson MCC Theater Space.

Set in Reno, Nevada, The Wrong Man tells the story of Duran, a man just scraping by, who is accused of a murder he says he didn't commit. It is directed by Thomas Kail, choreographed by Travis Wall, orchestrated by Alex Lacamoire, musical directed by Taylor Peckham, and designed by Rachel Hauck (sets), Jennifer Moeller (costumes), Betsy Adams (lighting), and Nevin Steinberg (sound).