First Listen: "Another National Anthem" From New Recording of Sondheim's Assassins

The cast recording of Classic Stage Company's off-Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins will be released digitally on March 18, and we've got a debut track: "Another National Anthem," as performed by Ethan Slater and the company. Give it a listen below:

The revival, directed by CSC artistic director John Doyle, began performances November 2, 2021, and ended its run just before its intended January 30, 2022, closing date due to cases of Covid-19. Physical CDs will be out April 15.

The star-studded cast featured Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley Jr.; Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor; Tavi Gevinson as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck; four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara; three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz; and Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey as members of the ensemble.

A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed or tried to kill one of the presidents of the United States.

CSC's Assassins included music direction and orchestrations by Greg Jarrett, as well as sound design by Matt Stine and Sam Kusnetz. The upcoming album is recorded and mixed by Isaiah Abolin, and is produced by two-time Grammy nominee Matt Stine; co-produced by Van Dean; executive produced by Toni Marie Davis, Tyler Ellman, Jon Zietz, Matt Connolly, Jonathan Demar, and Seriff Productions; and associate produced by Bartos Theatrical Group LLC.

This marks the third English language recording of the musical's score, following the cast recordings of the 1990 off-Broadway and 2004 Broadway productions.