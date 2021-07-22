Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas Joins New Victory's 2021-22 Season

The New Victory Theater has announced its 2021-22 season lineup as it prepares for a return to in-person performances this fall.

The season will begin November 5 with the onstage world premiere of Generation Rise, running through November 14. Written and directed by Sara Zatz and Kirya Traber, Generation Rise is an interview-based production featuring Black, Latinx, and Asian American teens from New York City telling their own stories and reflecting on their lives before, during, and after 2020 — a year of crisis and transformation.

New Victory will celebrate the holiday season with the New York City premiere of Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, running December 6-January 2, 2022. Based on the book by Russell and Lillian Hoban (and subsequent 1977 TV special), the show follows Emmet Otter and his Ma as they enter a Christmas Eve talent contest hoping to win prize money to buy each other holiday gifts.

This stage adaptation by iTheatrics features a lovable mix of performers and puppet characters from the Jim Henson Company with book by Timothy Allen McDonald (James and the Giant Peach) and Christopher Gattelli (Tony-winning choreographer of Newsies), and a score by Academy Award winner Paul Williams ("Rainbow Connection"). Gattelli also directs and choreographs.

For more information about the New Victory Theater's 2021-22 season productions, click here.