See Photos of Dot-Marie Jones as Dennis Dupree in Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages has released photos of Dot-Marie Jones as Bourbon Room owner Dennis Dupree in the 10th anniversary production currently running at New World Stages. The three-time Emmy Award winner will play the role through April 19. Check out the photos below.

Dot-Marie Jones as Dennis Dupree in Rock of Ages off-Broadway.

(© Caitlin McNaney)

Rock of Ages opened on Broadway on April 7, 2009, for a six-year run of 2,350 performances. The anniversary production began performances on June 19 at New World Stages, and features the same book by Chris D'Arienzo, direction by Kristin Hanggi, choreography by Kelly Devine, and a score of '80s rock anthems and power ballads from "Sister Christian" to "Don't Stop Believin'."

Dot-Marie Jones on the phone as Bourboon Room owner Dennis Dupree in Rock of Ages.

(© Caitlin McNaney)

The production stars C.J. Eldred as Drew and Kirsten Scott as Sherrie, with P.J. Griffith as Stacee Jaxx, Mitchell Jarvis as Lonny, Paul Schoeffler as Hertz, Ban as Dennis, Dane Biren as Franz, Tiffany Engen as Regina, and Amma Osei as Justice and Mother. Rounding out the ensemble are Danielle Marie Gonzalez as Waitress #1, Ashley E. Matthews, Leah Reed, Michael Mahany, Mekhai Lee, Kevin Michael Raponey, Justin Colombo, and Autumn Guzzardi.