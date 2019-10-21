Dan Hoyle's Border People to Run Off-Broadway

Working Theater will present Dan Hoyle's Border People at the A.R.T./New York Theatres beginning January 25.

Written and performed by Hoyle, the off-Broadway production is directed by Kel Haney. It is currently running at the Marsh in San Francisco, where it has received four extensions.

The play is based on Hoyle's conversations with immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and border crossers of all kinds at both the North and Southern borders.