Casting Announced for Revival of George Bernard Shaw's Candida

Gingold Theatrical Group has announced complete casting for George Bernard Shaw's Candida, set for a limited run this fall at Theatre Two in Theatre Row. Previews will begin October 5 ahead of an October 25 opening, with performances running through November 19.

Directed by David Staller, Candida will star R.J. Foster (Fat Ham) as Morell, Peter Romano (First Down) as Lexy, David Ryan Smith (Epiphany) as Burgess, Avanthika Srinivasan (Queen) as Candida, Avery Whitted (Against the Hillside) as Marchbanks. and Amber Reauchean Williams (Behind the Sheet) as Prossy. Alton Alburo, Fernando Lamberty, and Matenin Sangare will serve as understudies.

In this new production, the play will be reset from London 1895 to Harlem 1929. The Reverend James Morell and his wife, Candida, live a comfortable life until the young poet, Marchbanks, is taken into their home and challenges everything they'd built their lives upon. It's a time of global upheaval as six characters come together on one tumultuous day to redefine not only who they are but also how to launch into their futures in a more fully self-aware way.

Candida's creative team will feature scenic design by Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Michael Costagliola, costume design by Dustin Cross, props by Sean Sanford, and hair design by The Wig Associates. Caroline Ragland is the Production Stage Manager, with Julie Gottfried as Assistant Stage Manager.