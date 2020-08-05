Cady Huffman, Nathan Darrow, and Kathleen Chalfant Set for In-Person Readings

Off-Broadway's Food for Thought Productions has announced further titles and cast members in its current season of live (and live-streamed) readings at its new home of Theatre 80 on St. Mark's Place.

Tony winner Cady Huffman (The Producers) and Nathan Darrow (House of Cards) will star in Christopher Durang's Mrs. Sorken and Tennessee Williams's I Can't Imagine Tomorrow, both directed by Antony Marsellis, on August 17 at pm. Tony nominee Kathleen Chalfant will star in Williams's Something Unspoken, directed by Marsellis, on September 14 at 2pm. Additional plays by Williams, Harold Pinter, Mel Brooks, and Dorothy Parker will be read by cast members to be announced on October 19, November 16, and December 14.

All shows take place 2pm-4pm and include a cast Q&A after the reading. All shows will be live-streamed, though in-person tickets will be given free to first-come patrons who agree to be tested for Covid-19.

Audiences will consist of up to 25 patrons, with social distancing precautions respected. There will be a medical professional onsite to check temperatures and audience members must wear masks and have recently tested negative for Covid-19. There will be a nominal charge for the streaming.

For tickets, call 646-366-9340 or email [email protected]