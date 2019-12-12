Broadway Bounty Hunter to Record Original Cast Album

Ghostlight Records has announced that it will record Joe Iconis's Broadway Bounty Hunter for an original cast album to be released later this season. The album will be produced by Iconis and Charlie Rosen, and coproduced by Geoffrey Ko and Ian Kagey, with Jennifer Ashley Tepper serving as executive producer.

With music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Iconis, Lance Rubin, and Jason SweetTooth Williams, Broadway Bounty Hunter received its world premiere at Barrington Stage in 2016. The off-Broadway premiere, which ran at Greenwich House Theater earlier this year, was directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner.

Broadway Bounty Hunter is inspired by the exploitation movies of the 1970s. Annie Golden led the cast as Annie, a down-on-her-luck actor of a certain age who is asked to become a bounty hunter and capture a South American drug lord. The musical is described as chronicling "a woman's journey to find her inner strength and true badass identity — and save the theater."

The off-Broadway company also included Alan H. Green as Lazarus, Brad Oscar as Mac Roundtree, Emily Borromeo as Shiro Jin, Badia Farha as Sienna, Jasmine Forsberg as Cortnie and Indigo, Omar Garibay as Spark Plug and Director, Jared Joseph as Felipe, Christina Sajous as Claudine Machine and Janessa, and Emilie Battle and Ian Coulter-Buford as swings.