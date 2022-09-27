Bleu Beckford-Burrell's La Race Sets World Premiere With Page 73 and Working Theater

Page 73, in collaboration with Working Theater, will present the world premiere of Bleu Beckford-Burrell's La Race, directed by Taylor Reynolds. Performances will run from November 21-December 23 at the McGinn/Cazale Theater at WP Theater.

La Race is part of Beckford-Burrell's The End of the Line Anthology of works, which dramatize intersecting lives in Far Rockaway where Beckford-Burrell grew up. La Race follows a burgeoning grassroots city council campaign led by Maxine, a Black woman in her 30s pushed by her best friend—the radical and resolute A.J.—to become the face of a movement.

La Race's creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (set), Sarafina Bush (costumes), Stacey Derosier and Bailey Costa (lighting), Germán Martínez (sound), Sean Sanford (props), Brittany Coyne (production manager), and Ralph Stan Lee (production stage manager).

Building on the sliding scale ticket model launched by Working Theater, and reflecting both organizations' commitment to accessibility for all audiences, there will be six ticket price points for audience members to choose from, including a $0 ticket.