Billy Crystal Visits Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, currently enjoying an extended run off-Broadway, welcomed a special visitor backstage last night at Stage 42. Billy Crystal joined Steven Skybell (Tevye), Jennifer Babiak (Golde), Jackie Hoffman (Yente), and the rest of the cast for photos, with a special appearance by Mary Beth Peil, who you can try to spot in the group photo below.

Mary Beth Peil and Billy Crystal pose with the cast of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish at Stage 42.

(© Tricia Baron)

Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish is presented with English supertitles and originated last summer at the Museum of Jewish Heritage under the auspices of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, before moving to Times Square's Stage 42 earlier this year.

Crystal smiles for the camera with Jackie Hoffman, who plays Yente in the off-Broadway production.

(© Tricia Baron)

Fiddler on the Roof is based originally on the Tevye the Dairyman vignettes by Sholem Aleichem, and features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein. The Yiddish translation, originally performed in Israel in 1965, was crafted by Shraga Friedman, an Israeli actor and director, just one year after the Broadway debut of Fiddler on the Roof.