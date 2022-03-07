Bedlam to Present The Winter's Tale and Hedda Gabler in Rep for 10th Anniversary Season

Bedlam, the off-Broadway company known for producing inventive and highly theatrical adaptations of literary classics like Sense and Sensibility and The Crucible, has announced its 10th anniversary season.

From September 29 - November 20, the company will present two shows in rep at the Irondale Center in Brooklyn: William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale and Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, adapted by Jon Robin Baitz.

Before that, Bedlam will present readings of new plays from April 29 - May 1 as part of its Do More: New Plays series. The plays are Sparks Fly Upwards by Eleanor Burgess, love i awethu further by a.k. payne, Dennis by Zack Fine, Mother Says She's Shocked by Emily Breeze, The Good John Proctor by Talene Monahon.

Bedlam's free weekly meetings of its Veteran Outreach Program, led by Zuzanna Szadkowski, will return to in-person gatherings at The Sheen Center for the first time since March 2020. Bedlam's work with veterans began in 2015 and focuses on the power of the performing arts to aid veterans in their ongoing reintegration back into civilian life. Click here for more information on the program.